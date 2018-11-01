Kentucky Derby Museum debuts $6.5 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will host the Breeders' Cup for the ninth time tomorrow. The last Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs was in 2011. That year, the Kentucky Derby Museum was closed.
This time around, the museum opened their largest expansion yet.
The aggressive construction began after this year’s Derby. The expansion cost $6.5 million dollars and 11,000 square feet were added to the museum.
Even if you aren’t attending the races, there are lots of new exhibits and activities for visitors.
The exhibits celebrate Hall of Fame Jockey Bill Shoemaker and trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Lukas attended the opening and said the horse industry is a gem for Louisville.
“It’s very seductive,” Lukas said. “I brought a friend of mine from Colorado for the first time. He is not a race fan. He walked through this museum and the last thing he said to me before he flew out this morning was, ‘I am hooked.’”
Tens of thousands of avid race fans will attend the Breeders’ Cup. One group from as far as England made plans for their first visit in horse country.
“We are going to go in the museum and have a look around there, because it looks really exciting,” Danny Murgatroyd said.
Murgatroyd is a part of a group who bought into a horse ownership syndication.
“For most people, owning a race horse is way out their league in terms of finances, because it costs a lot of money,” Pauline Dillon said.
The group has ownership in Marie’s Diamond, a juvenile that will race on Friday.
“Even if it just runs well and gets competitive in the race, it’s just the best feeling ever,” Ralph Hadley said. “That kind of high stays with you for hours and hours after the race.”
The Kentucky Department of Tourism is proud of the excitement horse racing brings to the commonwealth, including the 230,000 guests that the museum attracts every year. Now they’re preparing to welcome all those amped up about racing because of the Breeders’ Cup.
“Even people who have been here before and love it, well, they come back because it’s like a new attraction,” a representative with the Kentucky Department of Tourism said.
For those attending the Breeder’s Cup, museum parking will be taken care of with a ticket. For those not attending the races, parking will be available at the Kentucky Expo Center along with a free shuttle.
