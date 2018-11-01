Churchill Downs’ fast-drying track can handle the rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big events at Churchill Downs don't stop because of rain and the Breeders' Cup will be no exception.
Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers said the track has a national reputation for being able to dry quickly.
“You can see on the racetrack here how it’s packed down hard,” Rogers said pointing at the rain-soaked track. “The rain just sits on top.”
The Churchill Downs website describes the track as a “12-inch resilient clay base on top of a 25-foot sandy loam sub-base. Eight inches of carefully sifted and mixed materials sit atop the clay base: a blend of 75% round river sand, 23% silt and 2% clay.”
Between races, tractors pull devices designed to pack and smooth the wet surface. This is called “floating” or “sealing” the track.
Water that pools on the surface is squeezed out as the soil is flattened.
Under the right conditions, Rogers said the dirt track could dry in a day. The turf track would take longer.
“It’s like a front yard, you’re going to have moisture in that ground,” Rogers said. “So I would expect after several inches of rain it will be soft.”
