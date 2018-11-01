CirqueLouis preps for 2 shows at Kentucky Center this weekend

CirqueLouis performers visit WAVE 3 News studios ahead of weekend shows
By Liz Adelberg | November 1, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 12:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - CirqueLouis has a new show that is bound to thrill audiences, and it’s all about gravity.

The local acrobatics group will be performing two shows this weekend at The Kentucky Center.

CirqueLouis: Gravity’s Varieties will be performed on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bomhard Theater.

Sunday’s matinee performance also will be a sensory-friendly performance.

Click here for more information about this weekend’s performances.

