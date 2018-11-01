‘Likely tornado’ damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings in Hardin County

RINEYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Numerous reports of damage across a roughly half mile area of Hardin County came in after severe weather on Wednesday evening.
Officials confirmed a house in the 3600 block of Rineyville Road between Elizabethtown and Rineyville sustained roof damage around 6 p.m.
A WAVE 3 News viewer sent a picture of a tree down on a home.
Bryce Shumate, a Hardin County Emergency Management official, sent us another picture of damage from property close to the first home. Several outbuildings with aluminum siding were completely destroyed.
“It hit so fast and so quick we weren’t able to get a Tornado Warning out to anybody," Shumate said. "Because it didn’t appear that that was what was going on.”
All of the damage is contained to an area of about a half a mile, Shumate said, but it doesn’t follow a direct path.
While final confirmation will come from a survey of damage conducted by the National Weather Service, meteorologists with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking believe there was a tornado touchdown based on radar imagery and viewer pictures.
The National Weather Service will examine the damage Thursday morning.
There was a Tornado Warning in Nelson County, but no reports of damage there.
No injuries have been reported anywhere.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.