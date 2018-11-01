Family of man found dead in duffel bag asking for answers

WASHINGTON CO, IN (WAVE) – The family of a man found dead in Washington County is asking for anyone with information to step forward.
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of Jacob Ray Dodson, 22, who was found dead in a duffel bag on Friday.
Jacob’s father, Bryan Dodson, and stepmother, Trina Wilkins, said Jacob battled addiction for years. But everyone knew something more was wrong when Jacob’s mother called saying she hadn’t seen him in five days.
Dodson’s family reported him as a missing person Friday morning, after he was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 20.
“I had a feeling that because of the problems he had, the addiction, I figured something might happen to him,” his father said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t. I was hoping he could make it, but I didn’t think he’d end up being put in a bag underneath a trailer.”
ISP questioned Jerry Lee Carson Jr., 47, known to be the last person to see Jacob alive. Investigators arrested him for giving them information they knew was false and were able to get a search warrant to search 4031 Wheeler Hollow Road, where they found the duffel bag with Jacob’s remains.
Jacob’s family believes this was drug related and that there was more than one person involved, but there are still so many questions.
“Was Jacob gone when you put him in that bag?” Wilkins asked. “Was he gone? Was he still alive? Why didn’t you take him for help, if it was just an overdose, why didn’t you take him for help?”
Police are asking people to come forward with the last time and place they saw Jacob. Carson is charged with obstruction of justice and false informing to police. The autopsy shows no signs of trauma. Toxicology results are still pending.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help Dodson’s family. To donate, click or tap here.
