Federal investigation probes LMPD officers’ use of overtime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal investigation is examining possible overtime fraud at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
In 2017, WAVE 3 News investigative reporter Natalia Martinez found the department had blown through more than $1.2 million of overtime money in just a few weeks.
It was supposed to last six months.
Metro Council President David James confirmed the federal investigation.
During a recent whistleblower lawsuit involving a demoted LMPD officer, Chief Steve Conrad acknowledged an internal investigation.
