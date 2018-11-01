Federal investigation probes LMPD officers’ use of overtime

By Becca Gibson | October 31, 2018 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 9:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal investigation is examining possible overtime fraud at the hands of Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

In 2017, WAVE 3 News investigative reporter Natalia Martinez found the department had blown through more than $1.2 million of overtime money in just a few weeks.

It was supposed to last six months.

Metro Council President David James confirmed the federal investigation.

During a recent whistleblower lawsuit involving a demoted LMPD officer, Chief Steve Conrad acknowledged an internal investigation.

