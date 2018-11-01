Forecast: Windy, rainy start to November

ALERT DAY: Thursday
ALERTS: FLOOD WATCH for WAVE Country until 8 PM | WIND ADVISORY for Marion, Washington, Green, Taylor, Adair Counties until 3 PM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heavy rain continues to fall in areas along and north of the Ohio River. This rain will continue to fall through the morning, pushing eastward.
An additional one to two inches of rain will fall across southern Indiana today. Rain will remain lighter and more sporadic further south in our Kentucky counties not along the river.
Rain will taper off during the afternoon and we’ll slowly dry out overnight.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for our southernmost counties. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible from midmorning into the early afternoon. Friday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Some light showers are possible Friday evening and at night.
Saturday looks much more pleasant with highs near 60° and partly sunny skies. Rain returns late Sunday and lasts through Election Day.
FORECAST
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%), windy. HIGH: 65°
TONIGHT: Showers (40%), cloudy. LOW: 45°
FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool. HIGH: 51°
