Garage destroyed in Rineyville tornado, owners heartbroken but thankful.

RINEYVILLE,KY (WAVE)- The Halloween night storms turned into a tornado in Hardin County. Now one couple must rebuild after the storm demolished their garage holding countless memories, but thankfully no one was injured.
Around 5:30 p.m., Stephanie and John Tibbits said they heard a boom, and a window flew open. When they came outside, their garage was broken into pieces and spread across the street. After seeing what happened to their garage Stephanie and John are heartbroken but thankful.
"It's scary, it sucks I'm just lucky we're alive," Stephanie Tibbits said. "It started raining and it started coming down hard, wind started then my husband was like what is that?"
That sound was their garage crumbling and pieces of John's man cave getting thrown across the street. Meteorologist Joe Sullivan, a warning coordination with the National Weather Service in Louisville, stopped by the Tibbits home to look at the damage.
"[It's] disconcerting because our mission is protection of lives and property," Sullivan said. "We want to make sure we let people know about this sort of stuff before it happens because that's how we protect."
This time there wasn’t a heads up from Sullivan and the NWS Louisville team.
"In the case here we put the warning up at the time that it happened," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the debris on the ground shows that a tornado passed through with winds at 100 mph. Now the Tibbitses is trying to figure out where to go from here.
"Just take it day by day," Stephanie said.
The Tibbitses said they are just focused on putting the pieces of their lives and garage back together.
