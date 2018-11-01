Kentucky governor announces funding for bypass in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky will complete the U.S. 460 bypass in Georgetown next year.
Bevin announced the project on Thursday at the Scott County Courthouse.
The $26.1 million project will add a two-lane bypass with paved shoulders from Long Lick Pike to I-75. Transportation officials estimate the road will have about 8,000 vehicles per day, increasing to 12,000 vehicles per day by 2036.
Republican State Sen. Damon Thayer said the road will ease traffic congestion in Georgetown, which includes workers at the nearby Toyota plant and its suppliers. Bevin said about $10 million of the project has already been spent on engineering. Construction on the first section of the bypass was completed in July 2014. Construction on the final section is scheduled to begin in the spring.