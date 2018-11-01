LaRue County Deputy injured in head-on wreck

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A LaRue County deputy was seriously hurt in a head-on wreck Thursday.
The wreck happened at 1:51 p.m. on Bardstown Road and Highway 470 in Hodgenville.
Kentucky State Police said the deputy was hit head-on. The deputy was hurt, but the severity of his injuries has not been released.
Typically, an officer would be airlifted to the hospital, but the weather made that impossible.
The ambulance transporting the deputy sped off the I-65 Brook Street ramp in downtown Louisville, heading toward University Hospital.
Roads and interstates were shut down as the ambulance raced to University Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles escorted that ambulance.
KSP said the cause of the crash is unknown.
