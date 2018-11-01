Linkin’ Bridge rocks out on the eve of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile races

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It wouldn't be Breeders' Cup week without a little rain and some of the top notch horses enjoying a sloppy morning track.
Fans lined up for Dawn at the Downs to watch some of the big name Breeders' Cup contenders work out, while others planned to enjoy lunch on Millionaires Row for Senior Day.
Following today’s live racing card, fans can plenty live music. A free concert starting at 7 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! will have Louisville’s own Linkin' Bridge among the groups taking the stage as part of the excitement surrounding the Breeders' Cup Festival.
Thursday evening at 7:30, Scott Reynolds and Shannon Cogan will kick off our special Breeders’ Cup coverage on WAVE 3 News. Scott will be live at Fourth Street Live, while Shannon will take you inside the Speed Museum.
WAVE 3 News Sunrise will be live at Churchill Downs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. gearing up for the 10 races on the docket for Future Stars Friday. Fans can get a good look at the favorites for Oaks and Derby for next year, in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile races.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Post time for race 1 is at 12:55 p.m. with the last race of the day set for 6:43 p.m.
