Man who fired at Kroger shooter: ‘I was doing it to protect me and my wife’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dominiic and Kiera Rozier were heading into Kroger last Wednesday to pick up cupcakes for their son’s birthday. As they were walking inside, people were trying to get out.
“Someone was like, ‘Don’t go in there, they’re shooting,’” Kiera said.
That’s when she said she heard gunshots. Moments later she saw the suspect, Gregory Bush, walk outside.
She wasn’t sure exactly what was happening. She saw a woman walking outside on the phone.
“She was really close to me on the phone and I heard her say she’s trying to get home,” Kiera recalled. “She said, ‘These people are shooting. They’re crazy. I just want to get home, Lord, let me get home.’ [Bush] looked at her, and he kind of grinned and he just shot her. And that’s when I just froze.”
Kiera said she moved closer to her husband, Dominiic, who had his gun drawn and asked the suspect if he was okay.
“Before he pulled the gun my husband said, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this,'" Kiera remembered. “Before he could even say it, the guy had the gun pointed at me and another lady not too far from me.”
Dominiic and Bush then started firing at each other in the parking lot.
“We were a car length apart from him, having gunfire back and forth,” Dominiic said.
No one was hurt from their bullets, but Dominiic said he’s sorry for putting anyone else in harms way by shooting.
“I want to apologize on my behalf for my bullets from my weapon, if it may have came across anybody in the wrong way, or injured or hurt anybody the wrong way," Dominiic said. “I was doing it to protect me and my wife.”
Dominiic said people should not label him as a Good Samaritan or a hero because he just did what he needed to do at that moment.
"I hear it and I’ll say thanks,“ Dominiic said. "But...to me -- it’s I could have died, she could have died, we could have died, a lot more people could have died.”
He said he couldn’t stand for that to happen on his son’s birthday -- on a day meant for celebrating their first born child.
On Wednesday, Gregory Bush, 51, was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three charges of wanton endangerment.
“I just want him to get what he deserves at the end of the day,” Kiera said.
Bush is being held on $5 million bond, and is due back in court Friday morning.
Jefferson County’s Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine said Rozier will not be charged.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.