Mike Hartnett makes his Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday’s race card

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New for this year’s Breeders' Cup lineup is Future Stars Friday, which features the 2-year-olds. It’s a tough bunch of races to handicap, but here goes:
+ Juvenile Turf Sprint: Difficult to separate them. Trainer Wesley Ward is great with 2-year-olds He has four in this race. I’ll go with his runner Shang Shang Shang (6-1) with Johnny Velazquez aboard.
+ Juvenile Fillies Turf: Newspaperofrecord (2-1) is the pick. She’s trained by Chad Brown, who has won this race four times.
+ Juvenile Fillies: Restless Rider likes Churchill Downs and 9-2 is a square price.
+ Juvenile Turf: European invader Anthony Van Dyck looks best on paper, but the far outside post is a concern. So, I’ll select another solid Euro, Line of Duty, whose morning line is 10-1.
+ Juvenile: This one comes down to Game Winner (8-5) and Complexity (5-2), a pair of potential stars. I’ll take a stab with Complexity and the tad better odds. I think he’ll take the lead and make Game Winner chase. Complexity should be in front near the top of the stretch. Here’s hoping he can hold off the Baffert runner.
