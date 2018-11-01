Pass the Cash: Best friends think of each other for Pass the Cash

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Standing in downtown Madison with our Pass the Cash sign, we found Joel, who wanted to pass the cash to his best friend Dennis.
The two men have known each other since they were 12.
They now work together in construction, but work has been sparse lately.
On top of that, Joel said Dennis has had bad luck and needed to get his car fixed.
With a quick phone call, Joel tracked down Dennis to the Auto Zone and we were on our way.
Dennis wasn’t surprised to see us -- news travels fast in a small town.
Joel passed $390, then decided to make it an even $400.
But turns out, Dennis was the one who told Joel we were in Madison with our Pass the Cash sign. Dennis thought Joel could use the money, and suggested he come talk to us.
But Joel followed the rules of Pass the Cash, and it’s always better to give than to receive.
