PVA race gets ‘nasty’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a political race that's not normally the source of controversy--until recent months.
The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator--or PVA--Office has been surrounded by a state investigation, accusations and a fight with Governor Matt Bevin.
The Administrator helps set the value of properties, which are then taxed and paid by the property owner. That money goes to help fund schools and fire districts. It's important that those values are fair, making the person in charge carry a big responsibility.
The race to fill that position has created a messy encounter between property and politics.
“Part of why I’m running is to restore the public trust,” Republican Candidate John May told WAVE 3 News.
“This is pretty nasty for a PVA race,” his Democratic opponent, Colleen Younger, said.
Younger is currently serving as the PVA Office’s Chief of Staff. May is a former property valuation administrator himself.
One of the PVA's controversial issues in recent months is an on-going ethics investigation into Younger's boss, Tony Lindauer.
“My opponent has been the Chief of Staff, the right hand person during the entire tenure of the state investigation,” May said.
Younger has so far distanced herself from the allegations.
Meanwhile, she claims May low-balled Governor Matt Bevin’s Anchorage property as a political favor.
"He appraised each acre of land out there at 37,500 per acre. On sewers and in the Anchorage sewer district," she said.
Then there's an ethics complaint against Younger for conducting a background check on May using a PVA internal search engine.
"We would have never dreamed of spying on taxpayers in Jefferson County with a database that's so powerful as this," May said.
Younger said she was researching a new PVA board member with May’s same last name.
"It was done in an effort to ensure fairness and, and prevent a conflict of interest," she explained.
Both candidates also talked about Churchill Downs, whose title is in the possession of the city.
The property's valuation hasn't changed in years, despite multi-million dollar improvements.
May says he would re-evaluate the property with the hopes of increasing the tax revenue for JCPS and fire districts. He says Churchill should be treated as any other business.
"There's no reason why one corporation should have an advantage on another corporation," he said.
Younger says it’s not that simple thanks to a pilot or payment in lieu of taxes agreement between Churchill and Louisville Metro, making it an exempt property.
She says she is in favor of getting a new appraisal on the property and would like to negotiate with Churchill and JCPS on what can be done.
