UK-Georgia: Wildcats look to capitalize on rare November game with high stakes

“We still have some big games left, starting this week, and how we respond and how we play, prove it every seven days, so the defense will have to prove it again this week but I really love their attitude and their competitiveness and their desire and their determination to be great, to work to be great, what they do to put themselves in a positon to be good,” Stoops said. “That’s what I like. Sometimes the outcome we can’t control but we can certainly control our preparation and the way we go about our business and I really like that.”