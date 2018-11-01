UK-Georgia: Wildcats look to capitalize on rare November game with high stakes

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Perhaps you’ve heard there’s a football game going down at Kroger Field on Saturday.
The University of Kentucky plays its biggest home game in at least a decade, as the Wildcats welcome Georgia for what amounts to an SEC East Division title game.
The winner will play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The loser likely will be eliminated from contention in the College Football Playoff.
Tuesday's release of this season's first CFP standings placed Georgia at No. 6. Kentucky earned its highest ranking ever in the 5-year-old CFP, checking in at No. 9.
Saturday’s game isn’t the only one involving Top 10 playoff teams. It’s not even the only one involving Top 10 playoff teams from the SEC. No. 1 Alabama visits No. 3 LSU in a game whose winner will be in the driver’s seat for the SEC West.
Everyone expected Georgia, the defending national runner-up, to be in the mix in November. Nobody expected the same of the Wildcats, 26-36 in coach Mark Stoops' five seasons at UK before this season.
But here is Kentucky, sluggish offense and all, playing meaningful games beyond the season’s midpoint. Despite its offensive woes that have limited the Wildcats to 15, 14 and 14 points in its last three games, here they are, 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC.
“Georgia is a complete football team,” Stoops said at his weekly media news conference Monday. “They’re very, very talented and they’re well coached and they’re good in all phases, so they can hurt you in any given play because of the talent that’s on the field.”
While UK’s offense has struggled, its defense has answered the bell. The Wildcats allow an average of just 13 points per game, and have given up 20 points in just one game. Four times this season, Kentucky’s opponents have been held to 10 points or fewer.
“We still have some big games left, starting this week, and how we respond and how we play, prove it every seven days, so the defense will have to prove it again this week but I really love their attitude and their competitiveness and their desire and their determination to be great, to work to be great, what they do to put themselves in a positon to be good,” Stoops said. “That’s what I like. Sometimes the outcome we can’t control but we can certainly control our preparation and the way we go about our business and I really like that.”
Georgia suffered a lopsided loss to LSU two weeks ago, then bounced back to beat another SEC power, Florida, 36-17, in their annual neutral-site grudge match. Three straight games against highly-ranked conference rivals could take a toll on most teams, but the Bulldogs boast the ultimate equalizer -- a two-headed monster at running back in Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift.
“They’re very good runners, physical, will run you over,” Stoops said. “Their line is really, really good, really talented, physical, and their backs will run downhill, and they can run around you. Certainly, Swift is electric and Holyfield is so darn tough, gets tough yards and talented. They’re good, just like you would expect when you’re playing these guys.”
Georgia is a nine-point favorite and the over/under is 44 points.
Fourteen of ESPN’s 16 college football writers are picking the Bulldogs to win Saturday, and the network’s Matchup Predictor gives them an 81-percent chance to win.
