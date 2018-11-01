WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 1, 2018: Sporting Cornucopia

Cards football fans will witness something they haven’t seen in decades – a game where prognosticators say Clemson could spot the Cards a five touchdown and one field goal lead and still win. Quite a difference from two years ago when U of L last played at Clemson - a thrilling game that nearly put them in line for a spot in the final four. It is worth noting that 8 of the 12 Cards games this season are against teams that have been ranked in the top 25 – including the top two!