WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 1, 2018: Sporting Cornucopia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Breeders' Cup certainly headlines an amazing weekend of sports impacting our region.
Kentucky football fans will witness a home game Saturday afternoon against Georgia unlike any they’ve ever seen. If they win, they win the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference and will play for the SEC championship one month from now in Atlanta. The top 10 ranked Cats lead the nation in scoring defense.
Cards football fans will witness something they haven’t seen in decades – a game where prognosticators say Clemson could spot the Cards a five touchdown and one field goal lead and still win. Quite a difference from two years ago when U of L last played at Clemson - a thrilling game that nearly put them in line for a spot in the final four. It is worth noting that 8 of the 12 Cards games this season are against teams that have been ranked in the top 25 – including the top two!
Defending national champion Louisville FC will get a chance to return to the United Soccer League championship game if they win their divisional championship game Friday night. Sacred Heart will play for their sixth state soccer title Saturday night, and St. X may be competing for their 14th state soccer title.
Tuesday night features three top five ranked basketball teams when Kentucky hosts Duke and the Louisville Cardinal women host Western Kentucky.
Tuesday also features a sport of sorts that has a more lasting impact. Make it a point to vote and do your pre-vote prep work. Know what your candidate stands for and how he or she will impact your life in the years ahead.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.