Woman arrested after allegedly stealing ambulance from downtown hospital

Officers were given an update that a stolen Louisville Metro EMS Ambulance that was taken from Norton’s Hospital Downtown was headed to the city of St. Matthews via GPS tracker. The ambulance was observed in the 3900 block of Shelbyville Rd heading eastbound. The ambulance headed towards an intersection that was blocked due to a previous collision. Since the intersection was blocked, the subject made the right onto Meridian and then another right onto Willis. As the stolen ambulance approached the intersection of Willis and Breckinridge, there was a vehicle that was stopped at the light and a St. Matthews marked cruiser facing south on Breckinridge waiting to join the pursuit. The above subject who was driving the ambulance, then slammed into the back end of the stopped vehicle, pushing it into the marked cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles, and placing both drivers in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The stolen ambulance then continued on evading police as marked cruisers with lights and emergency equipment activated pursued. The driver of the ambulance then pulled into the residence at 3519 St. Germaine Court and the driver attempted to flee. St. Matthews Officer was able to detain the subject and place her in handcuffs.