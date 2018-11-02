Arrest report says man accused of sodomizing minor videotaped incident

Michael Chandler’s bond upped from $25,000 to $100,000

Arrest report says man accused of sodomizing minor videotaped incident
Michael Chandler, 56, was in court Friday morning to answer to several charges, including first-degree sodomy.
By John P. Wise | November 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 10:00 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and videotaping the incident.

Michael Chandler, 56, was in court Friday morning to answer to several charges, including first-degree sodomy.

According to his arrest report, Chandler admitted to committing the sexual assault on the minor, and he also admitted to recording it.

The judge raised his bond from $25,000 to $100,000.

That arrest report also said Chandler works at Play It Again Sports on Outer Loop.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 13.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.