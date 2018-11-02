Behind the Forecast: Jet Stream

Jet streams are narrow bands of fast-moving wind in the high up in the atmosphere. Winds inside of a jet stream and range from 120 to 150 mph with the strongest winds in the very center. They are hundreds of miles across, several miles deep and thousands of miles long. A jet stream typically has a squiggly pattern since it follows troughs and ridges (areas of low and high pressure respectively). The winds inside jet streams consistently blow from west to east around the globe but this flow of air can easily wobble north and south. The reason for the west to east flow? The earth’s rotation.