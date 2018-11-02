Bicyclist hit by car on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bicyclist was hit by a car in the rain on Thursday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Fern Valley Road, near the intersection with Jefferson Boulevard, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s between Preston Highway and Shepherdsville Road.
Officials said the person riding the bicycle was injured in the crash. It’s not clear how badly the person is hurt.
The driver of the car that hit the person did stop.
Fern Valley Road will be closed in that area while crews investigate what happened. Drivers should avoid the area.
