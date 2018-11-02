Billy Reed: Breeders’ Cup should show state leaders how Kentucky can benefit from casino gambling

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – The Breeders' Cup always draws high rollers from around the world, people with fat bankrolls and an itch for action. I am not sure what these folks do after the races, but it’s safe to say they do not retire to their hotel rooms to watch a movie on HBO.
If there is a casino anywhere close by, you can bet many of them show up there to either build on what they won at the track or see if they can recoup their losses at the roulette wheels or the blackjack tables. And this brings up what will always be a sore subject with me.
Imagine, if you will, a world-class, Vegas-style casino in downtown Louisville, the kind where everything is first-class and the entertainer in the dinner theater is somebody like, oh, Lady Gaga. During Derby week alone, it would rake in millions of tax dollars for our Commonwealth. Every four years or so, the Breeders' Cup would be a lucrative bonus.
But since the state legislature, in its infinite wisdom, refused to authorize casino gambling years ago, mostly because of moral objections from the rural counties, the high rollers go across the Ohio River to gamble at the casinos in Ohio and Indiana. There’s no telling how many roads and schools have been built in those states with tax dollars from Kentucky residents or gamblers in town for the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby, and, sometimes, the Breeders' Cup.
Even more maddening, there’s a way to work around the moral objections of the rural counties. Just as Kentucky still has “wet” and “dry” counties for the sale and consumption of alcohol, the Commonwealth can do the same thing for casino gaming. If the rural counties don’t want it, fine. But let the counties with large population areas have it if the residents desire. It’s known as a “local option.”
Sadly, Kentucky missed the boat – or riverboat, as the case may be, considering that’s where casinos had to be located during their early days in Ohio and Indiana.
It’s probably too late for casino gambling, but a major topic during the upcoming legislative session will be whether to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that authorized states to have legalized gambling on college and pro sports if they wished. Among the first states to approve it were New Jersey and Delaware. The early reports are that sports gambling does not generate some new revenue, but it’s not even close to what the casinos produce.
As it is, parimutuel wagering on this weekend’s Breeders' Cup, which begins Friday afternoon at Churchill Downs, will be available in 130 nations, and, of course, on all the various gambling websites, many of them based offshore so gamblers can evade paying taxes.
The Breeders' Cup last was held at Churchill in 2011, and there’s another story behind the seven-year gap.
The Breeders' Cup and the host track share in the profits, but the lion’s share goes to the Breeders' Cup. Churchill apparently didn’t think it was fair and wanted a bigger slice of the pie, but the Cup refused to budge. And that led to a sort of cold war between the two profit-driven groups.
Churchill thought it had the edge because it owned the only facility in Kentucky big enough to handle the Breeders' Cup. But the Breeders' Cup proved them wrong when it held the 2016 event at Keeneland, where it was a huge success topped by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah’s last race, a victory in the Classic.
Suddenly, Churchill had lost its leverage, and the Louisville business community made it clear it wanted the Breeders' Cup back. So the two groups resumed negotiations, and the result will be on display at Churchill on Friday afternoon and Saturday.
But at least there’s this: If patrons have any problems with parking, seating arrangements, concession prices or anything else, they must take it to the Breeders' Cup folks. They’re the ones in charge; Churchill is only providing the facility and support staff.
I always felt the best Breeders' Cup venues were Churchill, Belmont Park outside New York City, and Santa Anita in California. All are big enough to easily handle the crowds and the foreign horses. But, for some reason, Belmont no longer wants the Breeders' Cup. Nor does Gulfstream Park in South Florida. So there’s no reason why the event shouldn’t come to Louisville, oh, every fourth year.
If anybody is on the hot seat this weekend, it’s neither Churchill nor the Breeders' Cup, but the local weather forecasters, who desperately want to redeem themselves for their errant predictions for Derby Day. It was pouring rain on Derby morning, but the forecasters – all of them – kept telling us it would clear up in the afternoon.
Well, it didn’t. It was the most miserable Derby Day in recent memory. And the forecasters became about as popular as the Trump family would be at a Maxine Waters fundraiser. Naturally, I’m expecting the best forecasts to come from the hard-working WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team.
In fact, I’d say that’s at least as good a bet as trainer Bob Baffert’s Game Winner capturing Friday afternoon’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile to become the favorite for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
