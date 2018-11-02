Broadway to become more bike, pedestrian friendly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes will aim to improve safety and traffic flow along Broadway in Louisville.
Thursday, officials announced plans to turn one of the city’s most-traveled areas into what’s known as a complete street.
When Broadway was built it was designed for cars only. This project will make it more friendly for buses, bikes and pedestrians.
Mayor Greg Fischer said Broadway is dangerous for pedestrians in many places.
“We were reminded of that yesterday morning when two brothers were hit when they were going to their school bus,” Fischer said. "Fortunately it looks like they’re going to be OK -- but that could have had a very different result.”
The city will issue a request for proposals next week -- but construction is still a long way off.
The improvements are part of the Move Louisville plan.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.