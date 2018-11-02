2 charged with injuring 1 in shootout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville men are facing multiple charges after police said they were involved in a shootout in the Shawnee neighborhood that injured an innocent bystander.
Jeffery Roberts, 19, and Jayshawn Mayo, 18, were in court on Friday morning. Roberts and Mayo both face assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence charges. Roberts faces an additional receiving stolen property charge.
The pair admitted to being in a shootout near the intersection of 38th and Main Streets on Thursday around 3:30 p.m., according to their arrest reports. One person nearby was injured and another was almost hit by stray bullets while inside their home.
LMPD said Roberts ran from the scene after shooting and tried to hide the gun he used to keep police from finding it. The gun was reported stolen to Indiana State Police on October 24, 2018. Documents state that Mayo tried to hide his gun in a trashcan.
Both men have bonds set at $50 thousand. They will be back in court on November 13.
