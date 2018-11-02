Circumstances enable filly to run for history

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Breeders’ Cup is a World Championship, but the truth is the home court belongs to North America.
And most of the stars warming up at Churchill Downs know this place well.
But way down on the end is the quarantine barn, where the European horses have been waiting for their first prance on the Churchill Downs grass.
When they emerge, a bunch of boys are led by a girl who leads pretty much every time she races the boys.
Enable beat them last year in the Arc de Triomphe, considered by many to be the toughest race in the world. And she beat them again three weeks ago in the same grueling mile-and-a-half stampede.
Now, Enable is 4,000 miles away in Louisville, taking on another big bunch of beastie boys in the mile-and-a-half Breeders' Cup Turf.
"We’re taking on the best of the world there,” assistant trainer Antony Proctor said. “You come over here, you take on the best of the world, pretty much everywhere, so they’re equally as hard to win.”
If Enable is able to cross the line first on Saturday, it will end a streak that has lasted the entire duration of the 35-year history of the Breeders' Cup. No horse has won the Arc de Triomphe and then triumphed a few weeks later in the Breeders' Cup Turf.
“It’s a short span of time for a horse to recover, and then for us to travel here, eight-hour flight,” Proctor said. “It’s gonna be difficult, but we’ve not got many miles on the clock this year and that’s maybe to our advantage.”
There aren’t many miles on the clock because Enable was sidelined most of the year with a knee ailment.
She won the Arc after only one start off the layoff. And now this challenge.
“With horses, you never know when you travel halfway around the world,” Enable’s rider, Frankie Dettori, said. “Unfortunately, Enable can’t speak our language. We can only look at her. She looks fine.”
Despite all that, she’s the heaviest favorite of the day.
