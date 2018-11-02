Complaint against candidate for Harrison County sheriff causing divide over validity

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A complaint filed against a candidate for Harrison County sheriff is dividing some in the community.
Chris Stock is asking the board of elections investigate Nick Smith's campaign finances over what he believes is an unreported campaign donation. Stock said his brother, Barry Stock, is a Canadian citizen earlier this spring, Stock said he pulled out $5,000 in cash for his brother to give to Smith from an account he manages.
Stock said that cash donation from his brother was never reported. Stock filed a complaint with the county clerk and election board in mid-October, asking them to investigate what believes is an unreported campaign donation.
Smith is the Republican nominee for Harrison County sheriff.
There was no donation, Smith said. He sent an affidavit to the board from Barry Stock and himself, denying any such donation was made. Smith calls the complaint a ‘frivolous, meritless and vexatious attack consisting of slanderous statements made with reckless disregard for the truth'.
But Stock said that's not true and that he will be speaking to an attorney about future steps calling on the board of elections to investigate further.
Local attorney and Harrison County election board member Maryland Austin said Stock 'has provided no proof that his brother did give any campaign contributions', telling Stock "I will not be manipulated for political reasons and I will not be bullied by unfounded accusations".
Stock needs to bring the board evidence of this unreported campaign donation, she said, and when he does, she and the board will review it.
