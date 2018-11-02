Coroner looking for relatives of state inmate who died

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office is seeking relatives of a Kentucky Department of Corrections inmate who died today.
Raymond C. Lewis, 69, was serving a sentence at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange for failing to comply with the sex offender registry registration.
Lewis died today of natural causes.
Anyone with contact information about relatives of Lewis is asked to call Deputy Coroner Scott Russ at 502-574-0139.
