Crews battle apartment fire in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire in Beechmont on Friday.
A call came in around 4:18 p.m. of an apartment fire in the area of Allmond Ave. and Wampum Ave., Metrosafe said. That’s in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to LOJIC.
Crews arrived three minutes after the call and found a building with fire and smoke showing. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to gain control of the scene.
The Louisville Fire Department made sure all residents made it out and were accounted for. There were no reported injuries, Metrosafe said.
At least two apartments had smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
