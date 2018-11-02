Crushing The Cup: John Boel shares his picks for Day 1 of Breeders’ Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – I’m giddy as a 2-year-old on Christmas today.
That’s because they finally moved all the 2-year-old races to the same day for Breeders' Cup.
I did so much prep work for our Sunrise show Friday morning live at Churchill Downs, I might be able to make it pay off for you.
Here are my top three picks for each Breeders' Cup race on "Future Stars Friday."
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint:
1 - Strike Silver: The deep close last time out from last place to win after a bad start was amazing.
2 – Bulletin: Ran 5 furlongs in :56. If he has a good start he's gone.
3 - Shang Shang Shang: 2-for-2 with Grade 2 win.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Filly Turf:
1 – Newspaperofrecord: 2-for-2 by daylight. She likes the soft turf she'll get today.
2 – La Pelosa: Just won a Grade 1 in an insane mile time of 1:33.
3 – Concrete Rose: 2-for-2 from off the pace in classy races.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies:
1 – Sippican Harbor: Upset play of the day. Watch the insane last-to first-dash in the Spinaway and you're sold.
2 – Bellafina: Beyers of 94 and 89 speak for themselves.
3 – Serengeti Empress: Won her last two races, including a Grade 2, by 32 combined lengths.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf:
1 – Current: Closed with such a rush last time out, I'm sold.
2 – Anthony Van Dyck: Gotta go Euro in this race and this one's best.
3 – Line of Duty: Another solid Euro all 4 starts.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile:
1 – Code of Honor: Upset pick based on monstrous close last time out.
2 – Game Winner: No faults. The Justify of this race.
3 – Complexity: 2-for-2 in fast finish times.
