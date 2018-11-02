Five questions with horse trainer Bob Baffert on the Breeders' Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two-time Triple Crown Winning Trainer Bob Baffert is back in Louisville for the Breeders' Cup, to be held this Friday and Saturday at historic Churchill Downs. Baffert is no stranger to Louisville, and usually returns to the area several times a year.
Baffert’s most recent Triple Crown Champ, Justify, won’t be running in the Classic on Saturday, since he was retired from racing July 25. But that doesn’t mean Baffert will be watching the $6 million dollar race from the sidelines. He has three Classic hopefuls.
While John Sadler trained Accelerate is the current favorite, Baffert’s McKinzie is getting a lot of attention. Before the Derby, Baffert thought McKinzie would be his “Derby horse.” However, the horse hurt his hock and didn’t run in the Derby. But now he’s back. Jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify and will be on McKinzie Saturday, says the two horses are very similar.
Another Baffert horse slated to run in the Classic is West Coast. West Coast is set to retire after the Classic. Collected is on the also-eligible list, and would need one defection before 8 a.m. Friday to make the field.
Here are my five questions with Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert on this year’s Breeders' Cup and his time in Louisville.
Each race track dirt surface is different and that can really affect how your horse gets over it. Some horses like certain surfaces better than others. Arrogate didn’t like Del Mar and wasn’t able to get a hold of it. As a trainer track surface is always a consideration. I love the history and vibe of Churchill Downs. The fans are incredible. Some of my happiest moments have been in Louisville.
I’m feeling good. We’re going to be competitive and if my horses bring their A game, they’re going to be right there. I’d love to see Collected draw into the race he’s doing awesome right now, too.
Breeders' Cup is a more low key vibe. The Derby is rowdy and raucous.. a real party atmosphere with a race that focuses on 20 horses. The Breeders Cup is more like the Olympics with horses from around the world competing in every type of race. It’s America vs. Europe.
I don’t feel like it’s changed my outlook. I approach every race the same way. I want to bring my horses into their races in top form. When I put the saddle on them I want to know I’ve given them every opportunity to succeed and to do that I can’t lose focus. Never look back. That’s my motto.
I always buy a new “big race” tie. If I’m wearing red, go to the windows.
