Forecast: Cloudy, cool Friday with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light drizzle is falling across WAVE Country early Friday morning, but by sunrise we should be drier.
However, we won’t be seeing a whole lot of that sunshine today due to stubborn clouds. Because of these clouds, and colder air coming in from the north, temperatures won’t budge much throughout the day.
Highs creep into the upper 40s and low 50s as some scattered showers push through in the afternoon and early evening.
Clouds will linger overnight, eventually clearing by Saturday morning. High pressure takes over just in time for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday.
Partly sunny skies and highs near 60 are expected as we start the weekend. An approaching cold front will bring back showers to the area for the second half of Sunday. Much more rain and even some thunderstorms are expected Monday and Election Day as the front moves through.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty afternoon showers (30%). HIGH: 53°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chilly. LOW: 39°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 59°
