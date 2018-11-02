Get to know JCPS Board of Education District 3 candidates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ahead of Tuesday’s election, we are learning more about the people who are running to represent you on the school board for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Current District 3 school board representative Stephanie Horne has chosen not to run again. There are three candidates running to represent District 3. Find out where they stand on the achievement gap, student assignment plan and charter schools.
Achievement gap: “The parents feel disconnected and sometimes they feel intimidated to go in and interact with teachers and administrators, so I think...the key is to find a way to get the parents engaged.”
Student assignment plan: “A lot of families don’t have transportation, can’t get to the schools -- even for sporting events -- so I think…we need to take a look at and I don’t want to say neighborhood schools but there needs to be spots allotted for children in schools closest to them.”
Charter schools: “Right now I think that the schools we have are doing very well, so I don’t see a need for it in this moment. But I think that in the future I would definitely be open to it and to listening about it.”
Achievement gap: “There is a wide disparity in the resources that some families in our community have and unfortunately those disparities sometimes line up by race. So we need to acknowledge the problem as it is and understand what we can do as a school district, and what our teachers actually can do in the classroom.”
Student assignment plan: "Diversity has to remain a top priority of the student assignment plan because we have to acknowledge as a district the history that this community faces. We are still a racially divided community and unless all of our institutions are active players in overcoming that past, we are not going to overcome the challenges we are facing in the future.”
Charter schools: “Until we overcome the funding problems that we have in Jefferson County, until the legislature replaces the money that has been taken from us, until the legislature chooses to fund us to the level that we need to be funded -- I’m an opponent of charter schools.”
Achievement gap: “There’s no way to get over that achievement gap without noting, understanding and accepting white privilege and what that looks like.”
Student assignment plan: “I think where we have fallen short is failing to communicate with our parents the importance of paying attention to what school they are sending their kids to. So making sure that our parents know we have different programs like STEM programs, theater programs, schools that are better at athletics. If our parents don’t know that, then we are failing to do what the busing system is trying to accomplish.”
Charter schools: “I have seen where charter schools have done a lot of damage to school systems that are already struggling financially. They tend to be victims of being taken advantage of by larger corporations that tend to introduce charter schools.”
