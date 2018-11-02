Get to know JCPS Board of Education District 6 candidates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ahead of Tuesday’s election, we are learning more about the people who are running to represent you on the school board for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Current District 6 school board representative Lisa Willner is running for state representative. There are three candidates running for her spot. Here is where they stand on closing the achievement gap, the student assignment plan and charter schools.
“I think I can bring a different voice to the board.”
On closing the achievement gap: “Get into those schools, listen to the teachers, find out what it is that they need. Is it a resource issue? Is it an access issue? Is it a mentorship issue? What do we need for these children who are still so far behind?”
Thoughts on the student assignment plan: “I think that it affords our students wonderful opportunities to everything that our district has to offer so I am in favor of it.”
Charter schools; yes or no?: “If you want to talk about bringing in a whole other system that is only going to pull money from our public schools, pull resources from our public schools and you want to talk about the achievement gap -- charter schools will not decrease the achievement gap, they are only going to increase it.”
“We need more folks who are independent minded.”
On closing the achievement gap: “It’s my goal to work with the other stakeholders in Jefferson County public schools to make sure that we’re focusing on making sure that every student can achieve at their maximum level and that involves a lot of tough conversations.”
Thoughts on the student assignment plan: “We can really be proud of the cultural achievements that we have had, but I think fundamental to the student achievement gap is a lack of connectivity between students and their local school, and parent’s involvement in their local school.”
Charter schools; yes or no?: “I am definitely pro charter schools. I’m looking for any solution that we can come up with to help target creative, innovative solutions to students.”
“I don’t know of any other office that I think is more critical than offices that directly impact our youngest citizens.”
On closing the achievement gap: “By introducing more creative and innovative methods of teaching. I think by ensuring that we invest in all schools and also provide the various mental health services that are necessary.”
Thoughts on the student assignment plan: “It is the best way to ensure diversity in our schools and it also provides the opportunity for families to have more of an option as to the programs and the schools that best serve their students.”
Charter schools; yes or no?: “I think we are better served as a community when we really do all that we can to improve all of our schools -- to make every school operate at its maximum potential as opposed to using tax dollars to fund schools where only a small portion of our student population is served.”
