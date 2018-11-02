Gregory Bush: Accused Kroger killer’s arraignment scheduled for Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting two people dead at a suburban grocery store is due in court Friday.
Gregory Bush, 51, allegedly shot a man inside the Kroger store in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24, then went outside and shot a woman in the parking lot. Both victims died where they were shot.
Shortly after the shooting, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”
Investigators later discovered that Bush, just minutes before his deadly rampage, was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly black.
Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine said Wednesday that his office cannot formally apply a hate-crime charge. That must be done at the federal level. The FBI is among the agencies investigating the case.
Bush was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and has since been held on $5 million bond.
He faces two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.
One of the victims was 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, whose funeral was Tuesday.
The other victim, 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones, will be laid to rest Friday.
