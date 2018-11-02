Just like Derby, Churchill Downs neighbors ready to cash in with Breeders’ Cup parking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents neighboring Churchill Downs are looking at the Breeders’ Cup weekend as a chance to make some extra money.
“If you park 20 cars at 50 bucks it’s a thousand dollars,” property owner Jason Stanford said. “That’s one day. It would take you a month if you’re lucky to get that in rental.”
On Thursday, Stanford was deploying a truck load of traffic cones at rental properties he owns around Churchill Downs, hoping to park as many cars as possible Friday and Saturday.
The last Breeders’ Cup held at Churchill Downs was seven years ago and some residents said they were not sure what kind of crowd to expect.
After the Derby, residents complained that clear routes to some neighborhood parking spots were hard to find after lane changes and road blocks imposed by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Stanley Quinn said he has not heard from his regular customers and he wonders if traffic patterns are a factor. But he hopes to park the maximum number of six cars on his small front lawn.
“(If) I get them up in there right, they're good,” Quinn said.
Jason Stanford was also optimistic.
“People have to kind of come in the back alleys and find a way. But they always find a way,” he said.
