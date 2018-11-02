Mike Hartnett makes his Breeders’ Cup picks for Saturday’s race card

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our Cup runneth over!
Nine Breeders' Cup races are on the docket Saturday, featuring the best of the best -- sprinters, middle- and longer-distance runners and grass specialists.
Plus, toss in the star power of thoroughbreds such as double Arc-winning filly Enable, and the Classic favorite and Horse of the Year candidate Accelerate, and you have a recipe for creating another memorable Cup at Churchill Downs.
Time for selections. Some of the picks are easy, some are tough and a couple are coin flips.
+ Filly & Mare Sprint: Golden Mischief has won three in a row and has tasty morning-line odds of 10-1.
+ Turf Sprint: Disco Partner is a solid contender here. I’ve got a feeling his jock, Joel Rosario, will have a big Cup weekend.
+ Dirt Mile: Catalina Cruiser is undefeated at 4-for-4 and he’s headed to 5-for-5.
+ Filly & Mare Turf: Trainer Chad Brown has five entered here. His grass fillies have been super this year, and that success should continue as Sistercharlie takes Brown to the winner’s circle.
+ Sprint: This one includes a very talented group. Promises Fulfilled should rocket to the front and will say “come and get me.” I also like his 6-1 early odds.
+ Mile: Where’s my coin? Seriously, the Euros should be tough in this one. I’ll go for a price: the filly Happily. She could really take a liking to a soft Matt Winn Turf Course.
+ Distaff: Kentucky Oaks winner Monomoy Girl has been brilliant all year long and she’ll dazzle again.
+ Turf: It’s showtime for the fabulous Enable. The Arc champ has faced better competition across the pond than what she will face in this mile-and-a-half test.
+ Classic: Having racked up four Grade I wins this year, Accelerate is ready to cap off a fantastic 5-year-old campaign. Post 14 doesn’t bother me. I’d like to see Rosario keep his horse on the outside and in the clear anyway. Accelerate to win, keeping his Horse of the Year chances alive.
