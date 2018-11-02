Police: Juvenile shot on the way to JCPS bus stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A boy is recovering after being shot Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirmed at about 6:30 a.m. that one person was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 41st and Market Street.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed that the juvenile was shot in the arm and taken to University Hospital. His injuries have been classified as non-life-threatening.
The boy was on his way to a JCPS bus stop when he was shot, LMPD’s Dwight Mitchell said.
Information about suspects or motives is unavailable at this time.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
