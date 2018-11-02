Police searching for 3 men who broke into empty ATM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men broke into an ATM on Bardstown Road Thursday morning, causing $300,000 of damage, police said Thursday.
At 1:53 a.m., the men approached the ATM in the parking lot of the Chase Bank located at 3600 Bardstown Road, the West Beuchel Police Department said. Officers were dispatched about ten minutes later, at 2:03 a.m. and arrived at 2:06 a.m.
During that time, the ATM machine, which is valued at $300,000, was heavily damaged as the men tried to break into it. While the suspects succeeded in opening the machine, they left empty-handed--the ATM had been out of commission for six weeks and had no money inside.
Police are searching for the three suspects, who were captured on the machine’s surveillance camera, shown below, courtesy of the West Buechel Police Department’s Facebook page:
