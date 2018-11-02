Police searching for 3 men who broke into empty ATM

The suspects caused about $300,000 worth of damage

Police searching for 3 men who broke into empty ATM
The damaged ATM. Three men broke into the empty machine at Chase Bank's 3600 Bardstown Road location.
By Erin O'Neil | November 1, 2018 at 8:08 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 8:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men broke into an ATM on Bardstown Road Thursday morning, causing $300,000 of damage, police said Thursday.

At 1:53 a.m., the men approached the ATM in the parking lot of the Chase Bank located at 3600 Bardstown Road, the West Beuchel Police Department said. Officers were dispatched about ten minutes later, at 2:03 a.m. and arrived at 2:06 a.m.

The damaged ATM. Three men broke into the empty machine at Chase Bank's 3600 Bardstown Road location.
The damaged ATM. Three men broke into the empty machine at Chase Bank's 3600 Bardstown Road location. (West Buechel Police/Facebook)

During that time, the ATM machine, which is valued at $300,000, was heavily damaged as the men tried to break into it. While the suspects succeeded in opening the machine, they left empty-handed--the ATM had been out of commission for six weeks and had no money inside.

Police are searching for the three suspects, who were captured on the machine’s surveillance camera, shown below, courtesy of the West Buechel Police Department’s Facebook page:

One of the suspects who broke into and damaged an ATM at the Chase Bank at 3600 Bardstown Road.
One of the suspects who broke into and damaged an ATM at the Chase Bank at 3600 Bardstown Road. (West Buechel Police Department/Facebook)
A still of one of the suspects in Thursday's ATM break-in.
A still of one of the suspects in Thursday's ATM break-in. (West Buechel Police Department/Facebook)
The ATM's video camera captured footage of the suspects. This is one of the video stills.
The ATM's video camera captured footage of the suspects. This is one of the video stills. (West Buechel Police Department/Facebook)

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.