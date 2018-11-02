StormTALK! 11.2.18

Election Day Storm: This looks to be a deepening area of low pressure that will quickly send in warmth/moisture right into WAVE Country. Its fast speed will help reduce any flooding concerns (other than brief flash flooding) but it would increase the severe wind/tornado potential. That is just looking at the overall dynamics this system has. Questions remain on whether or not the “fuel” will be there for a more organized severe event as the timing will be the answer to that. Currently, it is forecast to arrive in the morning. Models tend to trend slower with strong lows like this so an afternoon arrival time instead would be more concerning. This could be an Alert Day so stay tuned for more information!