StormTALK! 11.2.18

Don’t forget the winter forecast comes out tonight!! Details on the video today.
We have roughly 3 systems to get through today through Election Day.
The first 2 are minor ones.
1- arriving today to hook up with the leftovers of the system that moved through Thursday. It will mainly function to keep the clouds around and perhaps a few showers later on. It is expected to exit moments before sunrise. So there is a potential for quick clearing which would lead to fog and/or frost to quickly form...depending on that timing
2- arrives Sunday late. The speed on this one keeps varying, but overall a Sunday night/Monday theme keeps showing up. If it trends slower, it may find itself more involved in our Election Day storm. We will trend this one carefully.
Election Day Storm: This looks to be a deepening area of low pressure that will quickly send in warmth/moisture right into WAVE Country. Its fast speed will help reduce any flooding concerns (other than brief flash flooding) but it would increase the severe wind/tornado potential. That is just looking at the overall dynamics this system has. Questions remain on whether or not the “fuel” will be there for a more organized severe event as the timing will be the answer to that. Currently, it is forecast to arrive in the morning. Models tend to trend slower with strong lows like this so an afternoon arrival time instead would be more concerning. This could be an Alert Day so stay tuned for more information!
