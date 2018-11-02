Thousands gear up for Breeders’ Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the eve of the big weekend, people all over Louisville were getting ready for two days of the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs.
Hundreds of people walked the purple carpet for the Taste of the World Party at the Speed Art Museum on Thursday night.
“It’s the richest two days in sports," actress Bo Derek said. "It’s the best, fastest horses in the world.”
Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel said the night before Breeders’ Cup is an exciting time.
“Having a drink or a glass of wine and some food, breaking bread and then going to battle tomorrow at the race,” Fravel said.
There were also hundreds of people at Fourth Street Live! for music and dancing.
At the Marriott in downtown Louisville, the Daily Racing Form (DRF), hosted the Breeders’ Cup Handicapping and Charity Dinner Event.
Attendees were able to hear from handicappers about the weekend’s races.
“There are a lot of horses that I could say that I like,” Mike Watchmaker, a handicapper, said. “There’s no one that I would say, ‘Yes, you should bet the mortgage money on it,’ because you should never bet mortgage money on a horse.”
The money raised at the Breeders’ Cup Handicapping and Charity Dinner Event will benefit racing-related charities like the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Thoroughbred Charities of America and Breeders’ Cup Charities.
Starting Friday and going through Nov. 10, Topgolf Crush will be at Cardinal Stadium. It’s a chance for families to try out Topgolf with one-hour long tee times.
