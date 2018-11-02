What A Stud! American Pharoah still dominating the game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The biggest gambles in horse racing are not in parimutuel wagering.
The biggest gambles are in how much people pay for these thoroughbreds when they're just kids.
"You're hoping to hit it big," Spendthrift Farm general manager Ned Toffey said. "The horse with the big pedigree, and flawless confirmation. That's the horse when things go right, you really are positioned to have a tremendous racehorse and tremendous stallion that could be worth millions down the road."
When you finally have a horse that wins the Triple Crown and Breeders Cup, watch out.
If horse auctions were record sales, American Pharoah would be Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Drake combined. So far his yearlings have sold for $2,200,000, $1,600,000, $1,400,000, $1,200,000, $1,000,000, and the beat goes on.
His fee has been listed at $200,000. The fee for next year was just listed at $110,000. Multiply that per mare.
"Well, we have a stallion at Spendthrift named Into Mischief that's got a tremendous libido and very fertile,” Toffey said. "And he bred 245 mares this year, and that was the most in the industry. That's a lot."
Because of American Pharoah, the Fasig-Tipton fall yearling sale just finished stronger than last year.
"They do look great," American Pharoah's trainer, Bob Baffert, said. "They look like him. They come in all shapes and sizes. It's the way they move, athletic. We bought some. They are just killer babies, so we're excited about it."
The great thing about horse racing is that no matter how much you spend, you never really know.
"Buying yearlings in the auction market is a very challenging proposition," Toffey said. "You're looking at a horse that's never had a saddle on its back. It's like picking the high school football team watching the kids walk down the hallway in school."
We'll get to see American Pharoah's first crop of runners next year when they debut as 2-year-olds. Will we see any of them in the Kentucky Derby on 2020?
There are 20,000 thoroughbreds born each year in the United States. Only 20 make the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.