Baffert and Smith try to complete Grand Slam with McKinzie

"If you would have asked me in January I thought I could win the Kentucky Derby with McKinzie and then he got a little issue and I had to stop on him and lo and behold we had a little red horse called Justify, had just broken his maiden and that threw the heavy pressure on him, but he got it done," Baffert said.
Got it done to the tune of just the second Triple Crown win in the last 40 years and the second ever to complete the triple undefeated.
But Justify has moved on to a stallion career, and McKinzie is back on the track.
"I think it was a blessing in disguise for McKinzie because he was a still big, immature lanky looking kind of horse and now he's had a chance to fill out and came back with a huge win in the Pennsylvania Derby," Baffert said.
After six months off, McKinzie sprinted home first in the grade one Pennsylvania Derby. Showing enough for Justify jockey Mike Smith to stay on board for the Breeders' Cup Classic
"That he's as good as I thought he was, to come off that long a layoff and beat those types of horses the way he did was pretty impressive," Smith said.
Now Smith and Baffert team up again, a chance to join Baffert and Victor Espinoza as just the second trainer-jockey duo to complete the Grand Slam. American Pharoah did it in 2015, following up wins in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes by finishing first in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Baffert says he has a shot. "I think he's fast enough, but he needs to get the right trip"
"That'd be pretty neat, I'll go for it, it'd be amazing," Smith said. "It's gonna be tough, tough, but we're not without a really good chance and I'm really looking forward to it. I wish it was today, I'm ready."
