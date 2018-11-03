Cats Sweep Exhibition Season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The University of Kentucky got in one final tuneup before Tuesday’s season opener against #4 Duke in Indianapolis as Division II IU of Pennsylvania visited Rupp Arena. The Crimson Owls were a handful for the #2 Cats. Kentucky led 30-13 with just under nine minutes to go in the first half, but IUP was able to cut the deficit to 43-34 at halftime.