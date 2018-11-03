1 child hit by car on Broadway released from hospital; brother remains in intensive care

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members have updated the conditions of two brothers hit by a car while crossing Broadway to board a TARC bus to get to school.
One of the boys has been released from the hospital while the other remains in intensive care.
The hit and run happened early Halloween morning at 31st and Broadway.
Terrion, 13, suffered broken bones. Family said he’s now recovering at home.
But 11-year-old Stacey remains hospitalized in intensive care with head injuries, including a concussion.
The boys attend Crosby Middle School.
Anyone who knows about the driver who hit the boys and left the scene should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
