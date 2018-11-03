Churchill Downs pulls off another Breeders’ Cup, but when will the event return?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Breeders' Cup racing at Churchill Downs, it's only natural. This year marks the ninth time the track has hosted the event. There have been some all-time classics, like Personal Ensign in the Distaff in 1988 or the Blame-Zenyatta stretch duel in 2010.
"We get a second chance to have a big event within a calendar year," Darren Rogers of Churchill Downs said.
Trainer Wayne Lukas has won a record 20 Breeders' Cup races.
"To have it in the capital of the horse world is so important, I've always voted to have it here every year," Lukas said.
Norm Casse grew up at Churchill Downs, but is in his first year out on his own as a trainer. He saddle Belle Laura in the Juvenile Fillies Turf on Friday.
"Churchill Downs does a tremendous job and why wouldn't they," Casse said. "They've been putting on a show for 144 straight years and they know how to do it better than anybody."
It had been seven years since Cup races ran under the iconic spires,
"I do like California because I can get out of bed and I'm there, but it's good to change it up a little bit," Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said.
After a successful Cup that included American Pharoah completing the Grand Slam in 2015, it will return to Keeneland in 2020.
"The city of Lexington were great, they were just really great. There weren't that many hotels, but there was no price gouging going on, everybody really enjoyed it, and I won," Baffert recalled.
Santa Anita Park will host the event in 2019 and then after Keeneland, Del Mar gets it again.
"We always have some of the biggest crowds, the biggest handles that are put forth in Breeders Cup history," Rogers said. "We love having it here and we would hope that the Breeders' Cup would make us a part of a regular rotation."
"We have the greatest race horse fans in America in Louisville and they show it and they support it and the whole city is involved," trainer Dale Romans said.
It will be back, we just don’t know when. The earliest possible return would be in 2022.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.