Georgia captures SEC East with win over UK

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The atmosphere before the game was one of the best I’ve ever seen at Kroger Field, but none of that bothered sixth ranked Georgia as they came into Lexington and walked out with the SEC East crown after knocking off #9 Kentucky 34-17.
The first half was a defensive struggle. The Bulldogs scored on their opening possession. After a Mecole Hardman 65 yard punt return set up Georgia on the UK 23 yard line, the Jake Fromm hit Isaac Nauta for a three yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. After the two teams exchanged turnovers, Kentucky cracked the scoreboard when Chance Poore drilled a 34 yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.
Georgia would have an answer. D’Andre Swift made a juke move Barry Sanders would be proud of to score from 20 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 14-3 lead late in the first half. The Bulldogs has a chance to add to the lead just before half, but a bad snap led to UK defensive end, Josh Allen’s second fumble recovery of the game. Georgia led 14-3 heading into the locker room.
Opening drive of the third quarter was devastating for UK. On the drive, safety, Darius West was ejected for targeting. Four plays later, Elijah Holyfield scored on a four yard run to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. On Georgia’s next possession, Swift strikes again. This time from 83 yards out. He finished with 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Kentucky strikes back. Benny Snell Jr. capped a nine play, 75 yard drive with a nine yard touchdown run. That run made him the first UK running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, but he was held to just 73 yards rushing for the game. On the touchdown play, Bunchy Stallings was ejected for bumping a referee. After a Georgia field goal, the Cats score again when Terry Wilson’s pass to AJ Rose is tipped, but somehow ends up in Rose’s hands and he takes it in to make the score 31-17 in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs slammed the door shut with a 10 play, 54 yard drive that ate up 5:29 on the clock, which resulted in a 38 yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal, capping the scoring.
With the win, Georgia clinches the SEC East. Kentucky falls to 7-2 (5-2). They travel to Knoxville to take on archrival Tennessee next Saturday.
