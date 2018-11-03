Georgia captures SEC East with win over UK

Kentucky strikes back. Benny Snell Jr. capped a nine play, 75 yard drive with a nine yard touchdown run. That run made him the first UK running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, but he was held to just 73 yards rushing for the game. On the touchdown play, Bunchy Stallings was ejected for bumping a referee. After a Georgia field goal, the Cats score again when Terry Wilson’s pass to AJ Rose is tipped, but somehow ends up in Rose’s hands and he takes it in to make the score 31-17 in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs slammed the door shut with a 10 play, 54 yard drive that ate up 5:29 on the clock, which resulted in a 38 yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal, capping the scoring.