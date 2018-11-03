Hundreds watch Game Winner win Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Game Winner, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile race Friday.
A clear favorite, Game Winner made a lot of betters happy. As hundreds strained to get a glimpse outside of the paddock at Churchill Downs, we talked to race-goers to see what their strategy for choosing a horse was.
“All these horses come from around the world, the best horses,” Raymond Tapp exclaimed at the betting window. “How to pick? You tell me!”
Some had a bit of luck, like Louisville native Tim Chesser.
“That’s my first win,” Chesser said. “You get that one to win and you’re happy, you know?”
Others, like Hal Mattson, who traveled from Canada for his 9th Breeders’ Cup, weren’t as lucky.
“I’m not winning any money, but I’m winning at life,” Mattson said as he was surrounded by his friends.
“We’ve got three Canadians and two hillbillies,” Donna Hill, Mattson’s one Louisville friend, said. “We’ve been doing this for 35 years.”
Hill and her Canadian counterparts come to Churchill all the time. They had the perfect setup at a table with racing forms and snacks in hand.
“We know how to do it,” one of her Canadian friends, Kaye Crawford, said. “We’re here all day.”
From Canada to Detroit and even England, people braved the chilly weather and donned the best styles. They all to try and get lucky like Benjamin Crawford, who won hundreds off of one race. How did he do it?
“I have a very sophisticated strategy in picking horses," Crawford said. "I go with the name and the colors.”
If that kind of luck doesn’t work for you, there’s other things to do to raise your spirits. Tito’s, Hendrick’s, and Maker’s Mark all set up booths to visit.
Saturday brings the chance to do it all over again. The races begin Saturday at 12 p.m.
