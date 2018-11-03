Judges: Crystal Rogers’ son no longer allowed to see his grandmother

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A panel of three judges with the Kentucky Court of Appeals has ruled that Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother, is no longer allowed to see her grandson.
It’s been nearly three years since Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five, went missing during Fourth of July weekend in 2015. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway. Since then, there’s been no trace of her -- or her killer. It remains one of the most captivating unsolved cases in Kentucky.
The suit was brought forth by Brooks Houck, the child’s father and Rogers' ex-boyfriend.
Houck was appealing a decision made by the Nelson County Circuit Court granting Ballard grandparent visitation to Rogers' son last year. In September 2017, a court ruled that Ballard could visit with her grandson every other weekend, in addition to some holidays. Rogers' other children live with their grandmother, so the visitation also allowed Rogers' son to see his siblings.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals reversed the trial court’s visitation order on Friday, remanding the case to the Nelson County trial court with directions to conduct a new evidentiary hearing.
Brooks Houck was the only suspect in Rogers' disappearance. Ballard has maintained throughout the years that Houck killed her daughter.
“Houck and the Ballard family (Rogers' family),” the ruling states, “have been at odds since Rogers' disappearance as Houck was the only suspect named in the matter.”
“The circumstances herein” the ruling further says, “are tragic at best.”
The case will now go back to Nelson County Circuit Court.
