Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2019 Pegasus Parade theme

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is six months away, but festival organizers are getting the anticipation started early with the announcement of the 2019 Pegasus Parade theme.
The Kentucky Derby Festival revealed the parade’s theme will be Pegasus Power. It “will celebrate super heroes from all walks of life,” organizers said.
Registration is open for groups that would like to participate. Organizers are looking for marching bands, floats, inflatables, equestrian teams, and other specialty units.
The parade will be Thursday, May 2, 2019. Republic Bank will return as the title sponsor.
