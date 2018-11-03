Louisville City FC advances to second straight USL Cup Final

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Speedy Williams scored goals in the 73rd and 75th minutes to turn a 2-1 game into a rout, as Louisville City FC claimed the USL’s Eastern Conference on Friday night.
For the second straight year, LouCity beat the New York Red Bulls II to advance to the USL Cup Final. A packed house at Slugger Field watched the defending USL champions pull away for a 5-1 victory.
If Williams' goals didn’t seal it, Brian Ownby’s third postseason score in the 81st minute did.
The first big development of the night wasn’t a goal, but a leg injury to Cameron Lancaster, the USL’s leading scorer. The LouCity forward went out in the 13th minute and returned to the sideline later in street clothes.
Ilija Ilic opened the scoring 10 minutes later, and Lancaster’s substitute, Luke Spencer, gave the home team a 2-0 lead in the 32nd minute.
Tom Barlow’s goal in the 60th minute pulled the visitors to within 2-1.
Williams came on in the 64th minute, and needed 11 minutes to give his squad a three-goal cushion.
And after Ownby’s goal gave LouCity the winning margin, Ilic almost made it 6-1 following some crafty footwork in the box. Red Bulls II goalie Evan Louro swatted away Ilic’s chip shot from close range in the 85th minute.
LouCity will play host to the USL Championship Game on Thursday. Orange County SC and Phoenix FC play for the Western Conference crown Saturday night in Irvine, Calif.
